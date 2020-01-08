Daniel Topping Buys 1,031 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,783.70 ($3,661.80).

BPM stock remained flat at $GBX 269 ($3.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.13).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

