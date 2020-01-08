DaTa eXchange Price Down 6.5% This Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $7,340.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.05948269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

