DATA Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $82,490.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, UEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.