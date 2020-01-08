Datarius Credit (DTRC) One Day Volume Hits $112.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Datarius Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $35,664.00 and $112.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit launched on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.