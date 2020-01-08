Datum Achieves Market Capitalization of $720,301.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Datum has a total market cap of $720,301.00 and approximately $42,828.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

