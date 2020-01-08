David Pujades Sells 12,912 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00.

RVLV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 763,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

