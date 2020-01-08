DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

