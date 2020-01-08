Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Delek US by 1,777.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 343,939 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 706,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 342,179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 243,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

