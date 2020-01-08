Dell (NYSE:DELL) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Dell (NYSE:DELL) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dell earned a news impact score of 2.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Dell’s score:

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 82,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $246,250.74. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,501,736 shares of company stock valued at $79,347,497. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

