Delphy Price Tops $0.0172 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Delphy has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

