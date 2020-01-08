DeltaChain Trading Up 211.6% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 137.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 211.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $10,060.00 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00046462 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00322286 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 395.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00070808 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012539 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009023 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.