Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.0832

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Denarius has a market cap of $578,191.00 and approximately $638.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,953,089 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.