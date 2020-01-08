Desire (DSR) Market Cap Tops $11,711.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Desire has a total market cap of $11,711.00 and approximately $8,105.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Desire has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

