Deutsche Bank Reiterates GBX 4,500 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,740 ($62.35).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,222 ($55.54). 1,370,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,463.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,777.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

