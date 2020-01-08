Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading Down 44.8% Over Last Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $38,591.00 and $12.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

