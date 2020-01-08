Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.12 ($8.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

DEZ stock opened at €5.27 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.82. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market cap of $636.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.10.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

