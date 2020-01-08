DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last week, DEX has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $210,874.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

