Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Reaches $21.14 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $108,601.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for approximately $12.29 or 0.00147014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.17 or 0.05831162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.