Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $21.00 Price Target at First Analysis

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at First Analysis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. First Analysis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $503.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

