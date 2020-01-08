DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,569.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $75,569.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00650858 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About DigitalBits

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

