DigitalNote Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $3,031.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00709166 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

