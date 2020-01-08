Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and $958,268.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,270 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

