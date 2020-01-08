Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Dillard’s by 22.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 50.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Dillard’s by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

