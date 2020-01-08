Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches One Day Volume of $341.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Novaexchange. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $770,032.00 and $341.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

