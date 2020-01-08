Dimension Chain (EON) Price Tops $0.28

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003397 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $69.27 million and $3.28 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

