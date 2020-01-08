Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $471,073.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

