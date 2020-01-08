Dinero Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Dinero has a total market cap of $1,535.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

