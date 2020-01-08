DMarket One Day Volume Reaches $608,351.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $608,351.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

