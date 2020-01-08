Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,703 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Docusign worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,511 shares of company stock worth $10,297,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 76,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,717. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

