DogeCash (DOGEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $55,402.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a total market cap of $55,402.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00357837 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

