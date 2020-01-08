Dogecoin Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $280.93 million and $72.80 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, Crex24 and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00562463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009762 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,811,665,116 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

