Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,737 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dollar General worth $83,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,405,000 after buying an additional 1,320,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after buying an additional 957,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,686,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.