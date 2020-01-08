DomRaider (DRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DomRaider has a market cap of $422,918.00 and $15.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DomRaider has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

