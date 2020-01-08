DraftCoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,772.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

