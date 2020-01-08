Dragon Coins Hits One Day Volume of $44,616.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $44,616.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

