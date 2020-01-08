Dropil (DROP) One Day Volume Hits $223,462.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Dropil token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $223,462.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004761 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003644 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001077 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008900 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00056097 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,759,879,063 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

