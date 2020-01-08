Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $7.37 million and $592,345.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.17 or 0.05831162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,760,481 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.