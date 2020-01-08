Dynamic Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $555,913.00 and $11,500.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,158.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.01722816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.02932826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00560359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00693909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,868,873 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.