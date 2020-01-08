Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

