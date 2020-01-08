Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) & Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Critical Contrast

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -1.31% -1.22% -0.66% Capital Product Partners -73.89% 6.40% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Capital Product Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Capital Product Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.44%. Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Capital Product Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $310.09 million 1.09 $12.57 million $0.18 24.61 Capital Product Partners $279.25 million 0.90 -$100,000.00 $0.98 14.04

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Product Partners. Capital Product Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bulk Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Capital Product Partners on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.