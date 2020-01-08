Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Eaton Vance posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Insiders sold 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after acquiring an additional 178,553 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Eaton Vance by 18.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,422 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 914,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $18,651,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

