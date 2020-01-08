EBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $962,880.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $962,880.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

