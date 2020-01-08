Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $196.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

