EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Reaches $0.0172

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $50,523.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.