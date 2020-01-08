Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, CoinEx and Kucoin. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $1.82 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

