ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

