Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,910 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 489,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

