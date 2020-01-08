Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $26.77 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00018777 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Huobi and BCEX. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,306,565 coins and its circulating supply is 17,134,210 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

