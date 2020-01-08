Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $34.86 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Liquid and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.86 million and $183,533.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,951,462,025 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Liquid, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

