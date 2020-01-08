electrumdark 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $485.00 (ELD)

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, electrumdark has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. electrumdark has a total market capitalization of $8,865.00 and approximately $485.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One electrumdark token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get electrumdark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

electrumdark Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark.

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase electrumdark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for electrumdark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for electrumdark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.